Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hinted at making a change to Sami Zayn's status within The Bloodline during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The opening match of the blue brand was a tag team bout between Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa against The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch. Holland pinned The Honorary Uce to win the match for his team following a miscommunication between Zayn and Jey Uso.

After the bout, there was an altercation between The Bloodline, with Jimmy and Jey Uso even having a staredown. Just then, Roman Reigns' music hit and out came the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, accompanied by Paul Heyman.

After asking the fans to acknowledge him, The Tribal Chief told Zayn and Jey to sort out their issues immediately. The Honorary Uce started off by saying he has no problem with Jey and that he doesn't understand why the latter has a problem with him.

The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion finally revealed the real reason behind his animosity. He stated that he doesn't like Sami Zayn, his appearance, and the fact that he hangs around with them even though he is not related to The Bloodline.

Sami then asked Jey why he's shouting at him, as he's just trying to make peace like Reigns said they should do. To the shock of everyone and Roman Reigns, Jey Uso said he doesn't care what the world champion says.

Despite their difference, Zayn jumped to Jey's defense, stating that the undisputed tag team champion is not feeling very "ucey."

In the end, Roman Reigns stated that perhaps they should change Sami Zayn's name to Sami Uso to make him an official member of The Bloodline. Of course, Jey wasn't happy with the prospect.

It remains to be seen how Jey and Zayn will resolve their issues ahead of Reigns' crucial clash against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5.

