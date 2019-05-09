×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa gives a hopeful update on his future for his birthday

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
223   //    09 May 2019, 07:06 IST

Blackheart Ciampa was given a great birthday present today
Blackheart Ciampa was given a great birthday present today

What's the story?

Tommaso Ciampa has been away from WWE for a few months now. Following an injury that required neck surgery, he had to drop the NXT Championship, and it was unsure if or when we'd see him again.

In case you didn't know...

Tommaso Ciampa returned from injury during the WrestleMania 34 weekend, facing off against his former best friend Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. Throughout the year, the Psycho Killer would defeat Gargano multiple times, and end the reign of Aleister Black, capturing the NXT Championship in the summer.

He defended the title against the best NXT had to offer, including Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: WarGames II. Heading into TakeOver: New York, Ciampa teamed up with Gargano to reform #DIY. Sadly, the reunion was short lived. Ciampa attempted to turn on him again, but Gargano saw it coming, countering the attack.

Ciampa and Gargano were a part of one of the greatest wrestling storylines that the WWE Universe had seen in a decade. Unfortunately, we never got to see the story resolved, as Ciampa would have to vacate the NXT Championship before he could defend it against Gargano at TakeOver: New York.

The heart of the matter

After Ciampa underwent neck surgery, it was unknown just how severe the situation was. We've seen many superstars with long careers ahead of them have their time in the ring halved, or completely taken away after a surgery. Thankfully, though, the former champion brought us good news about his condition today, while also celebrating his birthday.

According to Ciampa, the doctor said that he looked "great." Though we don't have a timetable for his return, hopefully the Psycho Killer has a long career waiting for him on the WWE roster.

What's next?

Gargano is holding the NXT Championship right now after defeating Adam Cole at TakeOver: New York in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. As for now, he's still dealing with the leader of the Undisputed Era. If he holds the title long enough, we may see one final chapter between the two #DIY members.

Tags:
WWE NXT Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa WWE NXT Championship
Advertisement
WWE News: Positive update on Tommaso Ciampa injury status
RELATED STORY
5 Things you need to know about Tommaso Ciampa
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa opens up about his injury in emotional video with his family
RELATED STORY
6 things we learned about Tommaso Ciampa on Edge and Christian's Pod of Awesomeness
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa reacts on relinquishing the NXT Championship
RELATED STORY
Rating 5 best candidates to win NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE releases graphic photos of Tommaso Ciampa's surgery
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT: 5 Points to note- Gargano lays Ciampa out, Championship match confirmed
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ciampa vs Gargano is the best feud of all time
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE confirms serious surgery for current champion
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us