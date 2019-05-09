WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa gives a hopeful update on his future for his birthday

Blackheart Ciampa was given a great birthday present today

What's the story?

Tommaso Ciampa has been away from WWE for a few months now. Following an injury that required neck surgery, he had to drop the NXT Championship, and it was unsure if or when we'd see him again.

In case you didn't know...

Tommaso Ciampa returned from injury during the WrestleMania 34 weekend, facing off against his former best friend Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. Throughout the year, the Psycho Killer would defeat Gargano multiple times, and end the reign of Aleister Black, capturing the NXT Championship in the summer.

He defended the title against the best NXT had to offer, including Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: WarGames II. Heading into TakeOver: New York, Ciampa teamed up with Gargano to reform #DIY. Sadly, the reunion was short lived. Ciampa attempted to turn on him again, but Gargano saw it coming, countering the attack.

Ciampa and Gargano were a part of one of the greatest wrestling storylines that the WWE Universe had seen in a decade. Unfortunately, we never got to see the story resolved, as Ciampa would have to vacate the NXT Championship before he could defend it against Gargano at TakeOver: New York.

The heart of the matter

After Ciampa underwent neck surgery, it was unknown just how severe the situation was. We've seen many superstars with long careers ahead of them have their time in the ring halved, or completely taken away after a surgery. Thankfully, though, the former champion brought us good news about his condition today, while also celebrating his birthday.

Got the results to my 2 month follow up x-ray.



Doc said “this doesn’t look good...it looks great”.



Happy Birthday to The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time#PartMan #PartWolverine#AllBlackheart 🖤 — CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) May 8, 2019

According to Ciampa, the doctor said that he looked "great." Though we don't have a timetable for his return, hopefully the Psycho Killer has a long career waiting for him on the WWE roster.

What's next?

Gargano is holding the NXT Championship right now after defeating Adam Cole at TakeOver: New York in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. As for now, he's still dealing with the leader of the Undisputed Era. If he holds the title long enough, we may see one final chapter between the two #DIY members.