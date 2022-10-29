WWE considering big change for Money in the Bank under Triple H's regime - Reports

According to a new report, Triple H might be going back to the old-fashioned way when it comes to the Money in the Bank matches.

It's been over a decade since Money in the Bank went from a gimmick match at WrestleMania to an annual premium live event. Several superstars made their name by winning the contract at WrestleMania and cashing it on a champion of their choosing.

In 2010, the traditional Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania was scrapped as it became a gimmick premium live event with two Money in the Bank contracts. Superstars of RAW and SmackDown won contracts and would get to cash in on the champions of their respective brands.

In 2017, WWE introduced Ms. Money in the Bank. Ever since then, every female superstar has successfully cashed in their contracts to become champion. According to a new report from GiveMeSport, Triple H is considering putting Money in the Bank matches at WrestleMania.

The report also states that the idea of a men's MITB match and a women's MITB match on two different nights is alive. However, it is highly unlikely that WWE will remove one of its major premium live events, which they often refer to as one of their 'Big Five'.

Triple H reportedly has no plans to continue Hell in a Cell premium live event

A few months ago, Vince McMahon retired and Triple H became the Chief Content Officer of the company. In the coming year, Hunter is expected to make several major changes to WWE's calendar when it comes to premium live events.

Between 2020-2021, there were two Hell in a Cell premium live events in the span of twelve months. The show is one of the long-running annual premium live events which went through some changes in the past year.

According to GiveMeSport, WWE is considering axing the premium live event. The report also states that the concept of the premium live event is completely dead, which might be the reason for its discontinuation in the following year.

Several reports state that King of the Ring will return as a premium live event and several international shows will be added for 2023. It will be interesting to see what other changes will be made within the company.

What other changes would you like to see in WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

