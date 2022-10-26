Recent reports suggest that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is looking to end the Hell In A Cell Premium Live Event.

The event has long been a match type in WWE that was put in place to settle the most bloodthirsty rivalries. However, in 2009, Vince McMahon chose to make the demonic structure an annual show, which inevitably destroyed the mystique of the once-rare cage match.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, WWE may be looking to get rid of the show altogether now.

"The show itself, I think is completely dead. That match, from what I understand means a lot to Hunter, just think of the classics that he's had in there. Roman Reigns & Jey (Uso) so they've been feuding for six weeks, they got to be there now because the calendar says so... That's not going to happen anymore." [H/T Give Me Sport]

The 2022 Hell In A Cell event, however, will be heavily remembered as an injured Cody Rhodes battled through the pain to defeat Seth Rollins in a brutal match.

Triple H may bring back iconic WWE event

With Hell In A Cell possibly on the way out, The King of Kings is reportedly keen to bring back a fan-favorite show that last took place in 2002.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H has opened talks to bring back the King of the Ring tournament, which was used as a tool to bring stars into the main-event scene.

"There is talk of bringing back the King of the Ring tournament with a show that would be both King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring." [H/T WrestleTalk]

As well as Triple H, arguably the most noteworthy King of the Ring winner of all time is Stone Cold Steve Austin. After winning the tournament in 1996, he coined the iconic 'Austin 3:16' promo that would aid in ushering in WWE's Attitude Era.

