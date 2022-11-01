Bray Wyatt set to appear at WWE Crown Jewel

On tonight's episode of RAW, WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt will be appearing at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

The show will take place this Saturday, November 5. It will emanate from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As of this writing, it remains unclear whether The Eater of Worlds will compete inside the ring at Crown Jewel or show up to cut a promo.

Since his return at the 2022 Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has not participated in any matches. It remains to be seen if that will change at Crown Jewel in front of a crowd.

Wyatt is now a member of the SmackDown roster. He has delivered some cryptic promos on the blue brand in the last few weeks. His current storyline seemingly involves him having multiple personalities and a mysterious person referred to as "Uncle Howdy" showing up on the titantron to taunt him.

At the moment, there are several speculations regarding Uncle Howdy's character. Some have pointed to Bray Wyatt's real-life brother and former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas. Meanwhile, others have noted the similarity of the character's appearance to that of Wyatt and Dallas' uncle, Barry Windham.

Do you think Uncle Howdy will also appear at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below.

