Who is Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown?

Fans saw the first glimpse of Uncle Howdy on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. The grotesque, Night King-like character is probably going to play an active part in the formation of the Wyatt 6.

Uncle Howdy is commonly believed to be Bray Wyatt's inner demon/ alter ego. It is an evil persona buried deep within him that manages to completely take over Wyatt on certain occasions.

This was shown on WWE SmackDown when the lights went out, and a mysterious entity interrupted Wyatt's promo, symbolically calling out him for hiding his true self.

"Who am I? I'm just a ghost of the man who cured the world of course. You are a fool. You cured the world. You sent him away. And now, the reason why you are just a shell of who you once were. I will teach you to revel in what you are. But you sir, you are a liar. You claim not to wear a mask, but we both know that's not true don't we? You will never be able to hide from me." [H/T Comicbook]

The company is apparently showcasing Wyatt's inner struggles with the good and the bad. Uncle Howdy is the personification of the latter aspect.

The 35-year-old is portraying two personalities like his previous self: the normal one is meek and empathic while the other one wants him to embrace the darker side like The Fiend.

Wyatt revealed more about his dilemma during the latest promo on WWE SmackDown. Prior to the entrance of Uncle Howdy, he took the mic and addressed his demons and reminisced about a "dark place" he had been in.

"My emotions don't work like most other people's. I don't always have control. Sometimes, they can send me to a very dark place. Other times, I just don't feel anything at all…There's a part of me that really likes that I'm willing to do some truly awful things."

Another theory is that Uncle Howdy is a completely different individual. He is the source of Bray Wyatt's supernatural powers and wants him to revert to his demonic self while berating him for not expressing his violent side.

The Fiend is allegedly a part of the fabled Wyatt 6 and the former WWE Champion will naturally fit into that role if the faction ever comes into existence.

The ultimate revelation of the Wyatt 6 may have to wait till the merging of Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy’s personalities or otherwise. The former Universal Champion hasn't performed inside the squared circle since his return as he is battling the demons from his past.

Who could be Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown?

Speculations are running wild on social media to figure out the identity of Uncle Howdy. Leaving aside the two-personality theory, fans believe the superstar portraying the creepy gimmick is directly connected to Bray Wyatt.

The most obvious notion is that Uncle Howdy could possibly be Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas. Mr. NXT is rumored to return soon and ally with his brother Bray on WWE SmackDown.

Another ground-breaking theory connects Bray's "uncle" and former NWA World Champion Barry Windham to the latest mystery hunt. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that Barry's mustache and facial structure matches that of Howdy.

Prodigy of independent promotions and NJPW, Tyler Bateman is also rumored to be involved with Wyatt. He was part of the WWE tryouts in 2018.

Who do you think is behind the Uncle Howdy character on WWE SmackDown? Is it Bray Wyatt's alter-ego or a separate personality? Sound off in the comments.

