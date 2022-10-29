Create

Bray Wyatt's "Uncle Howdy" character is reportedly based on 62-year-old former World Champion

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 29, 2022 08:21 AM IST
We saw the second appearance of Uncle Howdy this week on SmackDown
Bray Wyatt headlined SmackDown again with a brief but enticing promo, and he was abruptly cut off by Uncle Howdy, who made his second appearance on the Blue brand this week. However, from the look of things, the Uncle Howdy character is seemingly based on Wyatt's 62-year-old uncle, former NWA World Champion Barry Windham.

While this isn't confirmed, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted the similarities between the Howdy character and Barry Windham:

Uncle Howdy looks an awful lot like Bray's uncle Barry Windham https://t.co/ZypUyBviBm

Barry Windham had an illustrious career and is the son of Blackjack Mulligan. He is also the maternal uncle of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas. He is a former member of the legendary Four Horseman faction, along with whom he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

You can look at Uncle Howdy's images to get an idea of how the character resembles Bray Wyatt's maternal uncle:

"You'll never be able to hide from me!" - Your uncle, Howdy!#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/6ParLC6Ms8

It's not known as of now who is behind the mask of Uncle Howdy. The company did a good job to conceal who it was. However, there is some speculation that Uncle Howdy could possibly be none other than Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas.

There have been rumors about Bo Dallas returning to WWE, and if he does return as Uncle Howdy, then it's a much bigger role than what he had before.

What are your thoughts on this? Sound off in the comments below.

