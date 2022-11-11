5 WWE Superstars who Brock Lesnar mercilessly squashed

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar has the strength, intensity, and agility that is feared by his opponents inside the ring. Back when he was just starting in the promotion, he quickly made a name for himself by beating most of the well-known superstars.

A couple of notable examples include when he defeated The Rock in 2002 to become the WWE champion, making him the youngest wrestler to win the title at 25. Another is the distinction of breaking The Undertaker’s winning streak at WrestleMania 30.

Lesnar even showcased his brute strength outside the promotion when he competed in the UFC. With just four matches in, he had already captured the MMA promotion’s Heavyweight Championship. Lesnar is virtually unstoppable in both worlds, and it's no wonder a lot of his opponents got a good amount of beating after facing him off.

Here are five wrestlers who got squashed by The Beast Incarnate:

#5. Brock Lesnar squashing WWE Superstar Ricochet

The high-flying Ricochet had a few encounters with Brock Lesnar before riding his way to Suplex City. It was during the 2020 Royal Rumble when Lesnar got a low blow from him before getting eliminated by Drew McIntyre. This instigated what took place next in WWE’s Super ShowDown that same year.

Lesnar was scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet during the event. The Beast, still livid with what the challenger did to him, made quick work out of him by performing three German suplexes before capping things off with his signature F5.

The Brock Lesnar-Ricochet match was one of the shortest title matches, as it only lasted for less than two minutes.

#4. Kofi Kingston

Like Ricochet, WWE Superstar and New Day member Kofi Kingston is a talented wrestler who can also perform high-risk maneuvers inside the ring. However, he never got the chance to perform these when he defended his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar.

On the October 4, 2019, edition of SmackDown, Kingston was slated for a match against Lesnar with his title on the line. As soon as the bell rang, all it took was an F5 from The Beast to snag the title off of Kingston. The match ended in less than 10 seconds, so short that Paul Heyman’s introduction to his then-client took longer than what can hardly be considered a match.

#3. John Cena

This list isn’t just Brock Lesnar’s short squashes. His match against 16-time WWE Champion John Cena went the distance, though he dominated it for the most part.

The squash took place at SummerSlam in 2014, where the two headlined the premium live event. Cena unsuccessfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

As mentioned, Brock Lesnar seemed to be having a field day during the match as he performed a record-making 16 back-to-back suplexes on the champion. Cena’s last-ditch effort, the STF submission hold, was no match to The Beast’s strength, as his fate was sealed with an F5 for the win.

#2. Spanky

Former WWE wrestler Brian Kendrick used his Spanky moniker when he first stepped into the promotion in 2002. Some of the notable storylines that he got involved in during his stay were with John Cena during his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick.

In 2003, he was part of a skit on an episode of SmackDown where he caught the ire of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. This was after he accidentally put chocolate syrup on the boss’ suit, which resulted in him being pitted against Brock Lesnar.

The match was more of a death sentence as Spanky was being thrown around the ring like a Raggedy Ann doll. Chair shots to the head were a thing in WWE back then, and he did get it. A single hit was all it took to bust his head open and what ensued next was just utter evisceration.

#1. Zach Gowen

Just a week after Spanky became the stain on the underwear of life ( as per McMahon’s description), the one-legged wrestler Zach Gowen was next in line.

Gowen had already received a good amount of beating from Lesnar even before the bell rang. He suffered the same fate as he was tossed around and slammed against the canvas.

Gowen did win the match, but it was because Brock Lesnar whacked his head with a steel chair, resulting in his disqualification.

Lesnar would go on to continue the onslaught despite the match being over. What’s disheartening here is the fact that the match was witnessed by Zach Gowen's hometown crowd in Detroit alongside his mom.

Nonetheless, Gowen would talk about the match years later and reveal that Lesnar, in fact, saved his life. This happened when The Beast performed a second powerbomb (it was supposed to be three) on him and noticed that he was knocked out. According to him, Lesnar felt what had just happened and did not go for the trifecta.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how!

https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes