5 WWE Superstars who could face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Over the years, Brock Lesnar has made numerous comebacks in WWE and has worn the company's top prize belts many times, making him one of the most decorated sports entertainers. He has done it all as he competed in many premium live events WWE rolled out.

Lesnar may be deemed a part-timer in the company, but he sure does make huge pops every time he makes an appearance. This was very much evident during RAW’s season premiere where he came out of the Titantron and greeted then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley before delivering his signature F5.

The attack by Brock Lesnar has led to them being locked in for WWE’s Crown Jewel this November. While this second confrontation between them is expected to be one for the record books, both fans and wrestling pundits are musing as to who the Beast Incarnate will be facing come Wrestlemania 39.

Let’s take a look at five WWE superstars who are likely to face Brock Lesnar in what has been considered pro-wrestling’s grandest stage.

#1. Gunther

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

The wrestler formerly known as WALTER had an awesome run as NXT UK’s champion until losing the belt to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 last year. He, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, also had a short stint over at NXT’s US promotion before finally breaking through Smackdown’s main roster.

Gunther is currently WWE’s Intercontinental Champion and the push under Triple H’s regime is very much noticeable. If such a booking continues with a compelling storyline, a Gunther-Brock Lesnar feud in Wrestlemania 39 is still feasible.

Talks among wrestling fans about this matchup are gaining traction. The Ring General himself spoke about it in numerous interviews stating that he’s down with the idea. Until this comes to fruition, folks will just have to wonder whether Gunther’s vicious chops could tear down The Beast.

#2. Matt Riddle

Like Lesnar, Matt Riddle is a former MMA fighter in the UFC. Since both have combat backgrounds, this would be an interesting WrestleMania 39 matchup provided that Lesnar changes his sentiments towards The Original Bro.

Fans might recall that during Riddle’s stint in NXT, he has been very vocal about wanting to fight Lesnar and ultimately be the wrestler who retires him. This continued until their backstage confrontation at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Reports back then suggested that Lesnar approached Riddle, grabbed him by the shoulder and said that he’d better stop mentioning his name because they will never be working together. Riddle tried talking to him but to no avail.

However, during this year’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the two finally faced off inside the ring where Brock Lesnar laid an F5 on Riddle. The animosity between them is still there, so we can never say never.

#3. Drew McIntyre

From Scottish psychopath to Scottish Warrior

Drew McIntyre’s career gained momentum in late 2019 with a series of wins, including the Royal Rumble match in January 2020. This was his first-ever opportunity for a world championship title, that too at WrestleMania 36. Brock Lesnar was the WWE Champion, and The Scottish Warrior defeated The Beast capturing the WWE Championship.

But McIntyre won his well-deserved championship minus the huge celebration from the crowd. It was also noticeable that the match between them was pretty short, with McIntyre delivering three Claymores before finally winning the belt. The match was quite upsetting as this made McIntyre kickoff his reign from the abyss and this is not the type of reign he deserved.

With that in mind, it is fitting that McIntyre should have another go at Lesnar at next year’s Wrestlemania. It may not be for the championship, but it sure is a spectacle to watch these two titans brawl it out in front of the WWE universe.

#4. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 38 was memorable for Cody Rhodes. After spending three years in AEW, The American Nightmare returned to WWE and defeated Seth Rollins at the event. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar faced Roman Reigns in a winner-takes-all match, though he lost his WWE Championship to The Tribal Chief.

Rhodes remains a huge name in the pro-wrestling scene. Since leaving WWE, he appeared in various promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Ring of Honor (ROH), and AEW. He was a three-time TNT Champion in AEW and was even deemed as one of the pillars of the promotion. So it created shockwaves in the wrestling world when news broke that he returned to WWE.

A Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar feud has the potential to draw huge crowds since WWE gave the former a huge push upon his return. He was even poised as the company’s top babyface. Let’s hope the terrible pectoral tear that he suffered heals up real quick.

#5. Bray Wyatt

The Beast vs The Fiend?

Bray Wyatt’s return at this year’s Extreme Rules is without a doubt one of the most talked about topics across Titanland, much like Brock Lesnar's return to RAW. Reports suggest that these huge comebacks may be linked with one another, since these two superstars are capable of drawing consistent ratings. It would be great though if both RAW and SmackDown writers huddled up and concocted a compelling storyline for them that would lead to a matchup worthy of Wrestlemania 39.

Sure, both have already fought in the past, but Wyatt was still with his family back then as they usually did the dirty work for him.

Wyatt’s alter ego – The Fiend – boosted his career tremendously and made him one of the company’s hottest assets. However, just as when everything was going smoothly, WWE did a complete 180 and made him lose to Goldberg at Super Showdown, get attacked by Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and transferred him to RAW.

He was then put into a lackluster storyline alongside Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton. It’s at Wrestlemania 37 where Bray Wyatt/The Fiend got buried, where his supposed ally, Bliss, turned on him and, to make things worse, stole his gimmick.

Fans back then believed that Wyatt deserved better. Now that he and Brock Lesnar are back in the squared circle, there’s still time for this match up to materialize in Wrestlemania 39.

