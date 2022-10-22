Another confirmation emerges that WWE has canceled major premium live event after just one year

Another development over the WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event indicates that the show might have been canceled.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics recently reported that the event was canceled. The inaugural edition of the show was held on January 1 this year and was scheduled to return next year as well. The premium live event was slated to emanate from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, recent developments seem to indicate that the show has well and truly been canceled.

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, is no longer advertising the Day 1 event. Instead, they are now advertising a dual-branded live event that will happen two days after Christmas on Tuesday, December 27. Some of the advertised superstars include Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, AJ Styles, Liv Morgan, and more.

You can see the tweet that they put out below:

As of now, there seem to be no plans to reschedule the event, and this means that the Day 1 show will remain as a one-off. It was also reported earlier that Triple H and WWE are planning something different for the premium live event calendar in 2023, including the possibility of the King of the Ring returning.

What happened at WWE Day 1 in 2022?

Roman Reigns was originally scheduled to defend his Universal Title against Brock Lesnar at Day 1. However, some unforeseen events prevented Reigns from making it to the event.

Lesnar was then added to the WWE Championship match. It was initially set to be a Fatal Four-Way bout where then-champion Big E would defend his title against Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins.

The Beast Incarnate emerged victorious on the night and went on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, where the two world titles were combined.

Other notable encounters on the show included Becky Lynch defending her RAW Women's Title against Liv Morgan. Another high-profile bout saw Edge emerge victorious against The Miz.

