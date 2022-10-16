WWE Day 1 2023 canceled - Reports

WWE Day 1 appeared to be an annual premium live event that was first held in 2022. However, it might not happen next year.

The event was initially scheduled to take place on January 1, 2023. Multiple block-buster matches could have been planned as Brock Lesnar was also advertised for the show.

According to Wrestlenomics, WWE Day 1 is canceled for 2023 and isn't expected to be rescheduled or rebranded. The story was revealed on Patreon and Twitter as well.

Wrestlenomics @wrestlenomics

patreon.com/posts/73370195 Exclusive: WWE PLE "Day 1" canceled, not being rescheduled Exclusive: WWE PLE "Day 1" canceled, not being rescheduledpatreon.com/posts/73370195

While the source looks to be sure of the news, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. If the story is true, the promotion will probably release an official notice shortly. It is unclear if the company will have another premium live event in January other than Royal Rumble 2023.

What happened at WWE Day 1 2022?

This year's edition of the event was well-received by fans, with Brock Lesnar making a surprise return to win his sixth WWE Championship. Fans also witnessed various other title defenses and the appearance of the hip-hop trio Migos.

The Usos successfully defended their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day while RK-Bro retained their RAW Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits.

Edge battled The Miz in an exciting match where he successfully defeated his opponent. Amid Drew McIntyre's rivalry with Happy Corbin, he battled Madcap Moss in a singles match. The Scottish Warrior was victorious.

Liv Morgan challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. However, she wasn't successful in becoming the new champion. In the Kickoff show, Sheamus and Holland defeated Cesaro and Ricochet in a tag team match.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I don’t know this to be true, but the plan for Day 1 was that Seth was gunna be the WWE Champion coming off of the show, and Brock Lesnar was gunna be the Universal Champion”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “I don’t know this to be true, but the plan for Day 1 was that Seth was gunna be the WWE Champion coming off of the show, and Brock Lesnar was gunna be the Universal Champion”- Dave Meltzer (via WOR) https://t.co/w51npio1JS

The main event was an epic fatal five-way match for the WWE Championship. Big E battled Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and the returning Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar won the match in a dominating fashion. After the bout, the company teased a future confrontation between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar as the two had a brief staredown.

Do you think WWE Day 1 will be replaced by another premium live event in 2023? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes