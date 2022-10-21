Apollo Crews doesn't rule out the possibility of Bray Wyatt showing up during his match against Grayson Waller at NXT: Halloween Havoc this Saturday night.

Ever since his sensational return to Extreme Rules 2022, a year after being released, Wyatt has remained in the headlines. His subsequent appearance at SmackDown last week generated unprecedented chatter among fans.

Though the former Universal Champion delivered an uncharacteristically heartfelt promo, the show suddenly ended with Wyatt's alter-ego being teased.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Apollo Crews opened up about Bray Wyatt possibly making his presence felt during his match at Halloween Havoc. Crews said it's a possibility since anything can happen in pro wrestling, particularly WWE, is unpredictable.

The former Intercontinental Champion stated that it's hard to prepare for something like this and that he would figure out then and there if Wyatt appeared.

"That's a crazy thing. It's a possibility because in wrestling, you gotta expect the unexpected, right? How do you react to that? Is he here for me, is he here for Grayson Waller? What do you do in such a situation? I think it's one of those things, we talked about preparation earlier, I don't think you can mentally prepare for that because it's such a different kind of human being you're dealing with or a presence or whatever you're gonna call it. How do you prepare for that? I think it's a kind of thing I'll have to figure out in the moment, " said Apollo Crews. (10:02 - 10:43)

Vince Russo wants Bray Wyatt to have 100% creative control

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo revealed that he happened to watch Bray Wyatt's promo from last week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The wrestling veteran was left so impressed with the segment that he wished The Eater of Worlds had 100% creative control over how the storyline panned out in the coming weeks.

"Yes, all that stuff we don't see any of. That's why, like I want to point this out because I made it a point to watch Bray's promo. I just pray one million percent that he is totally in charge of this story. Please, please, please, I hope he is one hundred percent in charge of what he is going to do," said Russo.

Considering just how visionary a performer Wyatt is, fans can expect nothing less than a riveting exploration of his inner demons as part of the storyline.

