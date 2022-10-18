WWE Veteran wants Bray Wyatt to have 100% creative control following his return (Exclusive)

Last week, Bray Wyatt delivered an emotionally charged promo on his first night back on SmackDown. Like many fans, Vince Russo was eager to hear what Wyatt had to say and sent an interesting message to WWE regarding the returning star after he watched his promo.

Russo wants Bray Wyatt to have complete control over his storylines as he believes the company let him down creatively during his previous run.

The Eater of Worlds is amongst the brightest minds in professional wrestling and has often stood out for his unique approach towards the business.

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the SmackDown superstar would need 100% creative control if he wished to avoid the mistakes that stunted his last stint in WWE.

"Yes, all that stuff we don't see any of. That's why, like I want to point this out because I made it a point to watch Bray's promo. I just pray one million percent that he is totally in charge of this story. Please, please, please, I hope he is one hundred percent in charge of what he is going to do," said Russo. [From 41:40 to 42:10]

Bray Wyatt's WWE storyline plans are reportedly still undecided

Going by WWE's social media and YouTube numbers, the former Universal Champion's comeback has been an incredibly successful venture thus far.

Last week, Wyatt made his first SmackDown appearance since July 2021, and WWE intriguingly did not divulge much about his on-screen future apart from a typically cryptic video package to close out the show.

Dave Meltzer recently revealed that the creative plans for Bray Wyatt have "not been fully worked out yet" backstage and that Triple H's team is being secretive about their booking ideas for the talented wrestler.

Bray Wyatt is widely expected to introduce a new faction to WWE TV, and several details about the group were also revealed, which you can check out right here.

