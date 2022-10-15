WWE SmackDown Results: Bray Wyatt breaks character during emotional promo; top star removed from match after accident - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (October 14, 2022)

WWE SmackDown opened with shots of a car accident involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett right before the show. Drew McIntyre attacked them while they were making their way out of the wrecked Porche, and a brawl broke out before we got the show's intro video.

The New Day were making their way out for the opening match before we saw Sami Zayn giving Solo Sikoa a pep talk backstage.

Jey Uso showed up, and Sami complained to Roman about him over the phone, leading to Jey getting a stern talking-to.

However, before they headed out, Sami told Jey that it was just all a joke.

WWE SmackDown Results (October 14, 2022): Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston

Kofi dropkicked Sami out of the ring as the match began, and after a break, Zayn came back with a bodyslam before pushing Kofi off the top rope. Kingston got back in and hit an SOS for a near fall before Sami fled the ring, and Jey took out Woods at ringside with a superkick.

Jey ran a distraction, but Sami failed to capitalize on the rollup. Kofi was about to roll Sami up for the win, but Jey pushed them, causing the pin to reverse, and Sami picked up the win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Kofi Kingston

Grade: B

Rey Mysterio was backstage and told Triple H that he refused to fight his son and chose to retire from the business instead. The Game asked him for a meeting to talk things out before Rey made anything official.

Braun Strowman vs. James Maverick and Brian Thomas on SmackDown

Braun tossed Maverick around the ring as the match kicked off before MVP and Omos came out to watch the bout.

Thomas tried to get Strowman from behind but was promptly swatted away before Braun got his new finisher, the Monster Bomb, and picked up the win.

Result: Braun Strowman def. James Maverick and Brian Thomas

After the match, MVP got on the mic and said something cryptic about monsters, referring to the fact that Omos was the bigger monster between him and Braun before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: C-

Backstage, Sami Zayn was in denial about Jey Uso helping him win last week, and Solo agreed with him, making Jey very angry.

LA Knight vs. Mansoor on SmackDown

Knight was in control early on and sent Mansoor outside, but a distraction from Maxxine allowed the latter to get some big strikes in. Mansoor hit near falls in the ring before Knight came back with a neckbreaker.

Knight got a torpedo uppercut off the top rope before Mace tried to interfere from the apron. Knight took Mace down before hitting the Blunt Force Trauma on Mansoor for the easy win.

Result: LA Knight def. Mansoor

Grade: C

We got a rerun of last week's mysterious video package from Bray Wyatt to hype tonight's appearance before Damage CTRL made their way out for the next match.

Damage CTRL vs. Roxanne Perez, Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown

Roxanne Perez and Dakota Kai kicked off the match, and the latter was in control early on. Perez came back with some big moves before spearing Bayley off the apron and into the announce desk.

Shotzi was tagged in and took SKY off the apron before Kai kicked her in the face. SKY was in the ring and isolated Shotzi in their corner before she came back with a DDT on Kai on the apron.

Raquel was tagged in and hit a big Fallaway slam on Bayley, but Damage CTRL managed to drag her outside before SKY hit a big dive on her. Shotzi hit a dive on the wreckage before Bayley got the Belly to Bayley in the ring for a near fall.

Perez got a near fall off a Rana off the top, but Bayley hit the Rose Plant in the end and picked up the win.

Result: Damage CTRL def. Roxanne Perez, Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez

Back from the break, we saw a video teasing the return of The Viking Raiders and possibly Sarah Logan.

Grade: B

Hit Row vs. Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown

Hit Row ran up the ramp and attacked Legado before they could even finish their entrance. They brawled their way to the ring, and the match started as Top Dolla beat Del Toro up in the ring and hit an elbow drop.

Escobar dragged Ashante off the apron while Vega took out B-Fab on the outside as the match went on. Legado got the low dropkick combo on Top Dolla in the ring before picking up the win.

Result: Legado Del Fantasma def. Hit Row

Grade: B-

Sonya Deville was talking trash about Liv Morgan backstage when the former champ smacked her head onto a table before putting her through it with a senton from a high ledge.

Ricochet vs. Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

Ricochet, Sheamus and Solo were out for the match, and we learned that Karrion Kross was not medically cleared to compete. His spot in the match was taken by Rey Mysterio instead. Ricochet and Solo took each other out early on before Rey sent Sheamus outside and hit a big dive.

After a break on SmackDown, Sheamus was in control, but Solo came in and exchanged strikes before Sikoa was sent outside but hit a Samoan Drop on Sheamus. Ricochet took them out with a dive, and Rey joined in.

Sheamus was back in control and hit the chops on the ropes on Sikoa before hitting the Irish Curse Backbreaker. Sheamus got the cloverleaf in, but it was broken thanks to interference from Jey Uso.

Butch and Sami Zayn also showed up, and a brawl broke out at ringside. In the ring, Mysterio got the 619 and the splash on Ricochet before getting the win!

Result: Rey Mysterio won the match and will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B+

Bray Wyatt walked out to brand new entrance music and said that he was nervous and grateful and said that this was him being genuine. He talked about losing a lot in the last year and teared up while talking about how the fans reignited his self-confidence.

Bray was thanking the fans when a spooky voice and a masked figure came on the Titantron, talking cryptically before SmackDown went off the air.

Episode rating: B+

We got a great episode of SmackDown tonight with the return of Rey Mysterio on the blue brand and an appearance from Bray Wyatt. We got a great main event, while Damage CTRL picked up a big win.

