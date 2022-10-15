LA Knight turns heel after destroying former stablemate on SmackDown

LA Knight (fka Max Dupri) turned heel after defeating mån.sôör (Mansoor) on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Maximum Male Models, the stable founded by Knight, now consists of Mansoor, Mace, and Maxxine Dupri. The group was supposed to be models and would constantly show up and pose either in the ring or backstage.

However, after a string of losses from Mansoor and Mace, Max Dupri was frustrated. Last week, he laid out both Mansoor and Mace before announcing that he is no longer Max Dupri and will be called LA Knight from now on.

It also seemed like he had turned babyface as it was announced that Knight will face his former stablemate Mansoor this week on SmackDown.

The match itself was quick as Knight wasted no time in defeating Mansoor. However, after the match, the former NXT star got a mic and insulted the fans. He said he didn't just beat Mansoor for the fans, but for himself, indicating he turned heel one week after turning babyface.

He said that he didn't need any swamp-dwelling incels chanting his name and proceeded to put the entire roster on notice.

Now that Max Dupri has dropped his terrible gimmick to become LA Knight, he is starting to look like a serious contender. It will be interesting to see how quickly WWE will push him into the top spot.

What did you think about Max Dupri? Let us know in the comments section.

