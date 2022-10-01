19-year veteran has major character change after leaving Maximum Male Models

NXT fans will likely rejoice at what happened on SmackDown with the Maximum Male Models. While tension has been brewing for a while, it reached a breaking point, and the founding member Max Dupri turned on his group and is seemingly reverting to his old character.

Maximum Male Models, Mace and Mansoor (or Ma.çé and Mån.sôör) were busy posing for photos with Maxxine Dupri and even had a small moment where Kevin Owens suggested a better pose.

However, Max Dupri walked into their photo shoot and was disappointed with the duo for their lack of wins and ambition in the ring. He seemed disgusted at the fact that they were so focused on getting good photos over winning in the ring.

He then hit Mån.sôör and take him down before declaring that he was done with the Maximum Male Models. He declared "yeah!" as he walked away, which was a big indication that he is undergoing a character change and will revert to his "L.A. Knight" persona.

Fans who followed Dupri in NXT (or even before during his Impact Wrestling tenure) know that he was far more enthralling with what they consider to be a more authentic persona.

