Sami Zayn defeats former WWE Champion after near career-ending botch

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn recently defeated former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston after the latter encountered a potential career-ending botch.

Zayn has become a staple of The Bloodline in recent weeks after being bestowed with the title of Honorary Uce. The former Intercontinental Champion has been at the forefront of the stable's activities. However, he is not liked by Jey Uso, who doubts his loyalty.

This week on SmackDown, Zayn was set to face Kofi Kingston and was accompanied to the ring by Jey.

The New Day kicked off the show with Kofi Kingston reminding fans of their record-breaking tag team title reign. Xavier Woods then claimed that this record is their legacy. Sami Zayn was then shown backstage praising Solo Sikoa's reliability. He then again started arguing with Jey Uso for not helping him win on RAW.

The match between the two men was quite exciting. Zayn dominated the early part of the match. However, there was a moment in that could've been fatal for Kofi Kingston.

The former WWE Champion climbed to the top turnbuckle and went for what looked like a hurricanrana but missed Zayn. Luckily, the former Intercontinental Champion managed to catch Kingston, which softened his fall to the mat, thereby preventing him from potentially falling on his neck.

Kingston continued the match like nothing had happened and was his usual high-flying self. However, The Honorary Uce emerged victorious with some help from Jey Uso. Jey helped Zayn to reverse a rollup from Kingston and pick up the win.

It will be interesting to see if this match will set up a feud between The Usos and The New Day.

Do you think Sami Zayn is the most entertaining part of The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : Do you think Sami Zayn is the most interesting member of The Bloodline? Yes No 0 votes