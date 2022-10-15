"Standing next to him you look normal" - Braun Strowman issued a challenge by "monstrous" WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman may have been issued the biggest challenge since his return by the Nigerian Giant, Omos, this week on SmackDown.

The blue brand emanated from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The crowd went berserk as Strowman made his way to the ring. The Monster of All Monsters was in action in a two-on-one handicap match against local competitors James Maverick and Brian Thomas.

Braun Strowman once again showed his physical superiority as he made quick work of his opponents. However, midway into his match, the cameras panned to RAW Superstar Omos.

The Nigerian Giant was accompanied by his mouthpiece, MVP. The former Hurt Business member took to the mic and announced that while Strowman was an impressive specimen in the WWE roster, he was just "normal" compared to the 7-footer, Omos.

"Braun Strowman, I give credit where it's due. You're without question, one incredibly impressive specimen. But Monster of All Monsters? Have you not seen the seven-foot, three-inch, 403 pound Nigerian Giant, Omos? I mean let's be real. Standing next to him you look normal. My advice to you would be not to be too comfortable because some monsters were meant to stay in the shadows," MVP said.

It seems like The Monster of All Monsters could be entering a feud against the Nigerian Giant on SmackDown. Although there has been no official confirmation on Omos' move to the blue brand, he could be on the show for the long haul to give Strowman a run for his money.

