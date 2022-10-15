Liv Morgan destroys female WWE star in a backstage brawl amid rumors of her dark character 

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Liv Morgan destroyed Sonya Deville in a backstage brawl.

During an interview with Kayla Braxton, Deville took digs at Morgan for failing to beat Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules.

Deville's comments weren't well received by the former SmackDown Women's Champion, who immediately attacked the 29-year-old. She sent Deville through a table, and the brawl ended with Morgan hitting a huge senton.

Check out Morgan's senton on Sonya Deville:

quinn @quinnbvk LIV MORGAN YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS #smackdown LIV MORGAN YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS #smackdown https://t.co/6syDsNStXO

At Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan lost the SmackDown Women's Championship that she originally won by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey.

Post-match, Morgan teased the idea of adapting to a new dark character in WWE. The angle on SmackDown could truly mark the beginning of an edgier character for the 28-year-old star.

Interestingly enough, Deville was destroyed before her upcoming match against Alba Fyre on NXT. She recently assisted Toxic Attraction in destroying Mandy Rose's upcoming title challenger.

Deville currently has her hands full in WWE. She will also compete in a singles match against Morgan on next week's SmackDown after their brawl on this week's show.

Do you think Liv Morgan could earn herself another shot at the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship? Sound off in the comment section

