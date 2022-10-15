"I Quit" - 3-Time World Champion tells Triple H he is done with WWE after reaching breaking point on SmackDown

Former world champion Rey Mysterio recently met Triple H in a backstage segment to state that he has reached breaking point and wants to quit the company.

Triple H has been quietly appearing in small roles on WWE television. He was seen during a backstage segment on the latest episode of RAW. The Game also closed out the show alongside fellow D-Generation X members to celebrate 25 years of the stable debuting in WWE.

Meanwhile, Mysterio has been on the receiving end of beatdowns from The Judgment Day. What makes it sting even more is that his son Dominik Mysterio betrayed him and is part of the beatdowns. The legend has refused to lay a finger on his son.

Mysterio would meet Triple H backstage to state that he has reached his breaking point and that he is done with WWE. The King of Kings was taken aback. While he understood the legend's situation, he told him to come with him for a few minutes to the office to think it through and potentially find a solution.

You can watch the segment below:

Despite the segment coming as surprise, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the former world champion. Dominik betrayed his father and Edge a few weeks ago at Clash at the Castle to join Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor and Damian Priest in The Judgment Day.

UPDATE: Triple H has managed to convince Rey Mysterio to sign a deal on WWE SmackDown.

