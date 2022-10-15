Karrion Kross involved in car accident on SmackDown; gets attacked by former WWE Champion

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown opened with a car accident involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett in the parking lot.

There was a collision between two cars, one of which seemingly belonged to The Doomwalker. Medical personnel were at the scene as the former NXT Champion was seen bleeding from his head.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown What the hell did we just witness?!? What the hell did we just witness?!? 😲#SmackDown https://t.co/gAS9senS8b

An irate Drew McIntyre showed up and began attacking Karrion Kross. He could not fight back as he was still injured from the accident. The two stars have been involved in a feud since Kross made a surprise return to the company on an episode of SmackDown a few weeks ago.

They collided at the recently-concluded Extreme Rules event last Saturday in a Strap Match. The contest was won by Karrion Kross after Scarlett blinded The Scottish Warrior with pepper spray.

It was revealed on commentary during SmackDown that The Doomwalker has received medical attention. He is still scheduled to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the number one contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship.

It seems like his rivalry with Drew McIntyre is far from over, and the two men may collide in the ring once again.

What are your thoughts on what transpired on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below!

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes