Bray Wyatt seemingly breaks character in two major moments on WWE SmackDown

Former world champion Bray Wyatt seemingly broke character on the latest episode of SmackDown, during his first segment since his return to WWE.

The Eater of Worlds returned to the company at Extreme Rules 2022 on October 8. On the episode of RAW following the show, it was announced that he is scheduled to be on SmackDown. During his entrance on the blue brand this week, he had two moments where he seemed to break character.

The first moment can be seen in the video in the tweet above. At the 0:53 mark, you can see Bray Wyatt giving his hand to a fan in a 'low-five.' This was uncharacteristic of him as it was something he would never do during his previous stint with the company.

In his second off-character moment, he entered the ring with genuine tears in his eyes.

However, while the happiness behind his return and the words of gratitude to the crowd were absolutely genuine, it also played into the reveal of his new character. The Bray Wyatt fans saw was closer to the man himself, Windham Rotunda.

The duality of the former world champion's character was also seemingly revealed as Wyatt's segment was cut off mid-way. A mysterious vignette then aired on screen before the show went off-air.

What do you make of Wyatt's character? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes