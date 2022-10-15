Released WWE star featured on SmackDown in Viking Raiders segment; possible return after over 2 years

The Viking Raiders haven't been around SmackDown much lately. Their last outing saw them defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in a Viking Rules match almost two months ago. For the second week in a row, a vignette teased their return, and it also featured released WWE star, Sarah Logan.

Nearly two months ago, she was seen for the first time since her Royal Rumble 2022 appearance. For those unaware, Logan is the wife of Viking Raiders member Erik. She has been featured in a few of these vignettes, including one this week and the last.

During this week's promo, you can hear a voice that is clearly that of Sarah Logan, with WWE seemingly teasing her return after over two years.

Sarah Logan was among the first batch of cuts on April 15th, 2020. It opened the floodgates for the biggest sets of releases in WWE history - happening in batches between 2020 and 2021. Thankfully, that phase is over, and several released superstars are now back in WWE.

It will be interesting to see what role Sarah Logan plays for The Viking Raiders. There has been an increasing trend of factions and groups having key female members, such as The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley, Hit Row's B-Fab, and, most recently, Zelina Vega's Legado Del Fantasma.

