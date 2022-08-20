WWE seemingly teases reuniting another married couple after Karrion Kross and Scarlett on SmackDown

Karrion Kross and Scarlett returning to WWE created a lot of buzz. After Dakota Kai, they were the next to make their returns. WWE has seemingly teased the return of yet another released superstar and a reunion for a couple.

There was a segment on SmackDown featuring The Viking Raiders. It was a pre-taped segment in a different setting, showcasing Erik and Ivar in a more traditional setting. The return of Sarah Logan was teased. While her face wasn't visible, a figure was seen from the back with hair that looked like none other than Sarah Logan.

While there was no confirmation that this was her official return, it certainly could be. Sarah was released on April 15th, 2020, in the first set of budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This would mean that Karrion Kross and Scarlett won't be the only couple reunited. As you may know, Sarah Logan is married to The Viking Raiders' Erik. Although they may not be in the world title picture the way Karrion Kross is but the reunion might be fruitful.

It seems as though there are returns every week and every other episode of WWE TV nowadays. Things are getting more exciting by the week.

