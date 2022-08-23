Ranking the first 5 WWE returns of the Triple H era

WWE is experiencing its highest level of fan optimism in years under new leadership. The Game took over as the company's head of creative following Vince McMahon's abrupt retirement from pro wrestling.

The post-Vince McMahon era of the company has been marked by many changes, tweaks, and character reboot to steer the product in the direction of Triple H's creative vision. These have received a mostly positive reaction, especially from the "smarter" fans in the internet wrestling community.

The biggest part of this creative tidal wave has been the steady series of returns by former NXT black and gold standouts. These stars have been reintroduced in a wide range of roles going up to the very top of the card. With Johnny Gargano making his long-teased return on the latest episode of RAW, HHH's WWE is starting to take shape.

With that in mind, let's rank the first five returns of the new era so far.

#5. Hit Row

The "OG 3" are ready to bring their energy to the roster

Hit Row made their surprise return to WWE on the August 12th episode of SmackDown to a great reception. The trio of B-Fab, Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla made an immediate splash, with the latter duo impressively squashing enhancement talent. They followed up this return a week later with a rap performance which was met with mixed reactions.

The group seems destined for a feud against Maximum Male Models in the short term. It will be interesting to see what they achieve on the main roster since the stable's only title is the NXT North American title, which was won by Swerve Strickland during the group's run in the third brand.

Whether the group proceeds without their original centerpiece or replaces him, they have the advantage of a clean slate.

#4. Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis brings something different to RAW

Dexter Lumis was one of the strangest characters in NXT black and gold during his first WWE stint. In the first few weeks of his return to the company, he has picked up where he left off. The Tortured Artist has been an intriguing part of RAW, authoring all kinds of backstage chaos and mystery.

Lumis has mainly featured in segments connected to AJ Styles, having been arrested multiple times by arena security during the Phenomenal One's matches.

His story arc saw some progress on RAW when he abducted The Miz after evading security using a decoy. Lumis is set to be an important character in the Game's era of WWE, since nobody else in the company does what he does.

It will be interesting to see where his unorthodox gimmick fits into the product in the long term.

#3. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano made his WWE return on last night's episode of RAW to great fanfare and surprise. Johnny Wrestling marked the occasion with a heartfelt speech before he was interrupted by former protege Theory.

Mr. Money In The Bank demanded that his former mentor falls in line behind him before receiving a dropkick for his troubles.

Gargano was one of the greatest superstars of Triple H's NXT era and is a well-known favorite of The Game. His exploits as a tag team partner and later rival to RAW star Ciampa were among his highlights on the third brand. The WWE Universe is extremely excited to see Gargano's in-ring wizardry on the main roster, along with the many dream matches that will follow.

#2. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett

Is it time for the "Chosen Ones" to Fall And Pray?

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made a huge splash upon their WWE return. The duo interrupted a long-awaited face-off between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, with Kross attacking The Scottish Warrior. They proceeded to stare down The Tribal Chief as the post-Summerslam episode of SmackDown went off the air.

Kross has repeatedly put the two superstars he perceives as "Chosen Ones" on notice, warning them of impending doom at his hands. Scarlett has been masterful in her role as the harbinger of Doomsday, giving an extra layer of intimidation to the former NXT champion's character.

The duo seems ready to prove to everyone why they should never have been split up in Kross' original call-up to the main roster.

#1. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai have boosted the WWE Women's division since returning

It is perhaps unsurprising that the very first return of the new WWE era tops this list. Not only do Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai have the most combined experience in the company among the returnees. They have also had the most time to make an impact.

The trio returned to Summerslam to confront RAW Women's champion, Bianca Belair. They put Becky Lynch out of action on their first night on RAW, and have continued to cause disruption all over the division.

All three are still undefeated since returning and are favorites to defeat Asuka, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss at Clash At The Castle. They could also be the first returnees to capture gold if Sky and Kai win the final of the women's tag team tournament.

Winning the vacant championships barely a month after making their return would be a huge statement for the group and the new era.

