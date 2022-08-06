2 Released WWE stars return on SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross returned to the latest episode of SmackDown alongside Scarlett Bourdeaux to confront Roman Reigns.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was in the final segment on the latest episode of SmackDown alongside Drew McIntyre, ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. Reigns talked about his dominance in the WWE landscape before McIntyre came out and got ready to take on The Bloodline.

When Drew McIntyre confronted Roman Reigns, the screen went black-and-white, and the Scotsman was seen staring across the ramp at a figure who hadn't been recognized.

He would then suffer an attack at the hands of the returning Karrion Kross, who wasn't alone. Kross' wife and valet on NXT, Scarlett Bordeaux, also made her debut on SmackDown. During the former NXT Champion's previous main roster run in 2021, Bordeaux was axed as his valet.

Following the attack from Kross, Bordeaux placed a Sand Timer in the ring as the former NXT Champion and Reigns had a staredown. The timer seemed to indicate that Kross was hinting that Roman Reigns' time as undisputed world champion is soon to be over.

This comes hours after a report from Fightful Select that revealed that Triple H was interested in bringing back the former NXT Champion. It remains to be seen how a potential rivalry between the two men will go down.

