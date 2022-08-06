Triple H could be bringing back this former WWE NXT Champion

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross could very well be returning to WWE, according to a new Fightful Select report.

According to the publication, not only have many been expecting him to return to WWE, some have assumed the company was already planning it.

Fightful has reached out to Kross for comment but has not reported on one as of this writing. They were able to confirm that the return of the former IMPACT Wrestling star was discussed by WWE management.

None of this report, however, mentions Kross's wife and on-screen partner, Scarlett.

WWE and NXT were hit and miss for Kross

Karrion (aka Killer) Kross and Scarlett's signing to WWE made headlines following the couple's acrimonious split from IMPACT Wrestling back in 2020. The couple immediately made an impact by attacking Tomasso Ciampa on an episode in May of 2020.

Triple H, then in charge of the black and gold brand (and still is now, we suppose), was high on Kross, pushing him as an unbeatable monster early in his tenure.

TakeOver: XXX saw Kross win the first of his two NXT Championships, defeating Keith Lee. While he was forced to vacate the championship four nights later due to a separated shoulder, he would regain it at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, defeating Finn Balor.

Kross was the NXT champion when he made his WWE main roster debut in 2021. During that time, he would lose to Jeff Hardy in less than two minutes, drop his title to Samoa Joe, and be forced to wear a gladiator mask and suspenders. All this while being without the services of Scarlett, who was (and still is) an integral part of Kross's character.

In November of that year, both of them were released from their WWE contracts.

Time will tell if one of wrestling's most popular and intriguing couples will make it back to the biggest sports entertainment company in the world.

