"They want to make Halloween costumes." Killer Kross on bizarre WWE gimmick

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross shared thoughts on his bizarre main roster ring attire during a recent interview.

Kross was known as Karrion Kross during his time with Vince McMahon's company, signing back in 2020. Initially debuting on NXT during their black-and-gold era, Kross, with Scarlett Bordeaux at his side, went on a dominant winning streak. After capturing the NXT Championship on two occasions, Kross was brought to the main roster, however Scarlett was not present, and his appearance changed considerably.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kross talked about the new look he was given by WWE, heavily gladiator-inspired. He stated that, initially, WWE gave him a gimmick to sell Halloween costumes. Though he admitted to finding the outfit somewhat problematic to his presentation, Kross did argue that the gimmick would've been great for an unestablished talent.

“That would have been a great character for somebody else that didn’t have a character that was already previously carved out,” he said. “So, when I looked at it, and assessed it, I thought, ‘maybe they want to make Halloween costumes.’ Going back to monetizing stuff, ‘they’re just overlooking, they want to put a fresh coat of paint on it because it’s going up.’ I entertained it as best I could, and then when October rolled around, and there’s no Halloween costume, I said, ‘okay, well this could be problematic.’” Kross said (H/T WrestlingInc)

What has Killer Kross done since leaving WWE?

Since parting ways with WWE, Killer Kross has made his return to the independent wrestling scene.

With Scarlett Bordeaux re-incorporated into his act, Kross has been impressive with the likes of Major League Wrestling. He has also worked with New Japan Pro Wrestling in his post-WWE run.

Kross lost his NJPW debut against Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki.

What do you think of Killer Kross' comments? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Neda Ali