WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch makes injury announcement; Roman Reigns' next challenger confirmed - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (August 1, 2022)

Becky Lynch kicked off the RAW after SummerSlam and said that she injured her shoulder in the match against Bianca Belair. Lynch said she was detached from reality thanks to the rivalry before Belair walked out and thanked Lynch, who was set to possibly take a short break from the ring.

The RAW Women's Champion was about to cut her own promo after Lynch went backstage, but Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai attacked the former women's champion. The trio used a steel chair to further damage Becky's arm before Bianca ran to help, but the heels had already done the damage.

It was later announced that Lynch could be out for months.

AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz on RAW

Ahed of the match a Logan Paul vignette aired as The Miz made his entrance.

Styles and Ali kicked off the match and the Miz tried to get cheap shots from ringside but were taken down with a big dropkick from the ring. The Miz got in control and isolated Styles in the corner before unloading on him. Ali got a neckbreaker but missed a 450 splash in the ring before Miz interfered and was sent outside.

Styles took a huge tornado DDT at ringside before The Miz got the Skull Crushing Finale on Ali in the ring for a near fall. Ali finally got the 450 Splash on the Miz but AJ came in with the Styles Clash on him and dropped Mustafa Ali on top of the Miz before getting the pin.

Result: AJ Styles def. Mustafa Ali & The Miz

Grade: B

Seth Rollins was out next and gloated about injuring Riddle at SummerSlam. He said that he had now turned his attention to Roman Reigns before The Street Profits showed up.

WWE @WWE



@WWERollins #WWERaw "Now that @SuperKingofBros is out of the picture, I can turn my attention to @WWERomanReigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship..." "Now that @SuperKingofBros is out of the picture, I can turn my attention to @WWERomanReigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship..."@WWERollins #WWERaw https://t.co/0uueuviLlN

Rollins told Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to get lost but they reminded Rollins of his past losses before they decided to have a singles match. Ford volunteered to step in the ring and they called a referee out to the ring.

Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford on RAW

Rollins went for a stomp right away but Montez dodged it before sending Rollins outside. Ford got an early near fall in the ring before dodging the pedigree back at ringside. Rollins bounced Ford off the ring post before heading back to the ring.

Ford got some big chops before Rollins got the Gutbuster for a near fall. Montez Ford got a huge frog splash before getting some massive kicks to the head. Ford got a near fall off a blockbuster before Rollins got a high knee.

Rollins got a buckle bomb and a vertical suplex for another near fall. The Visionary missed the frog splash before getting the stomp for the win. Dawkins ran in the ring to stop him from hitting the stomp again before Rollins retreated.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Montez Ford

Grade: B+

Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka on RAW

Bliss got the early advantage and hit a series of knees and kicks to take Asuka down for a near fall. Bliss tried for a submission before getting a splash but took a big suplex from Asuka.

Team Bayley came out and attacked the two superstars in the ring, wiping them out. They got chairs and were about to take Asuka out, but Bianca Belair rushed the ring and the heels retreated.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: C

Dolph Ziggler vs. Ciampa vs. Chad Gable on RAW

Gable and Ciampa unloaded on Ziggler early in the match and got some double-team moves before The Show Off came back with a big boot but was sent into the corner. Gable got a big slam on Ciampa and Ziggler tried to get the pin but was denied.

Back after a break on RAW, Ziggler got the Zig Zag on Gable before dodging the Fairy Tale Ending. Gable and Ziggler were busy fighting each other when Ciampa came in with the Fairy Tale Ending before picking up the win.

Result: Ciampa def. Chad Gable & Dolph Ziggler

Grade: B

Edge was out next on RAW and said that he was now in agreement with the fans and no longer wished to alienate them. He warned The Judgment Day and said that he will end the stable that he created before making his way out.

Backstage on RAW, Rey Mysterio thanked Edge for helping them out at SummerSlam before saying that they were looking to challenge for the tag team titles.

Team Bayley were backstage and said that the women's division was in shambles and they would fix it.

Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky on RAW

Belair took Iyo into the corner as the match began but was sent outside before Sky came in with a massive moonsault to the outside. Back after a break on RAW, Belair got a near fall off a cartwheel moonsault before trying for a top rope move but the rest of Iyo's team showed up at ringside.

Sky stopped Bianca with a huge hurricanrana before they traded rollups on the mat. Sky dodged the KOD before sending Belair outside. Belair caught Sky off a counter and sent her into the barricades before Bayley and Kai got in the way.

Asuka and Bliss arrived at ringside to prevent Bayley and Kai from interfering and after another break, Belair got a big spine buster but missed the moonsault before it devolved into an all-out brawl between the two trios.

Result: D.N.F

Team Bayley was sent out of the ring and retreated backstage while Asuka, Bliss, and Belair celebrated in the ring.

Grade: B

Backstage on the show, The Miz said that the win was stolen from him at SummerSlam by AJ Styles.

Ciampa vs. AJ Styles on RAW (US Title Number one Contender's match)

Ciampa had the early advantage and dropped Styles before taking him to the corner and kicking his head into the ring post. Ciampa took a big dropkick as AJ turned things around with a forearm to the outside before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Ciampa tried for a running knee but AJ almost turned it into the Styles Clash. AJ tried for another forearm in the ring but walked into Ciampa's knee before taking double knees to the back.

Styles managed to get the Styles Clash but The Miz broke up the pin. Outside the ring, AJ sent The Miz into the timekeeper's area but took the Fairy Tale Ending when he got back to the ring. Ciampa picked up the win and earned a future title match against Bobby Lashley.

Result: Ciampa def. AJ Styles

Grade: B+

Bobby Lashley was backstage and said that beating Ciampa shouldn't be too much of an issue for him.

The Usos (c) vs. The Mysterios - Undisputed Tag Team Title match on RAW

Rey and Dominik sent The Usos outside early on and Dom hit a big top rope dive to the outside, taking out both champs. Back after a break on RAW, The Usos isolated Rey in the ring before Mysterio sent Jimmy head-first into the turnbuckles.

Dominik came in with a crossbody before missing the 619. After another break on the show, Mysterio dodged the 1D before getting a double 619 on Jimmy. Dominik came in for the splash but Jey Uso came in and broke up the pin.

Dom knocked Jimmy off the ropes before Jey came in and they hit the 1D for the win.

Result: The Usos def. The Mysterios to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

The Judgment Day attacked the Mysterios after the match and Edge came out to make the save. Edge was about to hit Balor with a spear but Ripley pushed Dominik in his way and the latter took the spear instead. Rey didn't see what had happened and was confused as officials came in to check on Dominik as the show went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got a great RAW after SummerSlam with team Bayley attacking Becky, Alexa, and Asuka while Edge made his return to RAW. Iyo Sky made her RAW debut and we got a new United States Title challenger tonight.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far