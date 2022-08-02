Create
WWE confirms how long Becky Lynch will be out for following her shoulder separation

Big Time Becks suffered a shoulder separation
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Aug 02, 2022 07:22 AM IST

WWE announced during the latest episode of RAW that Becky Lynch will seemingly be out for "several months" after an attack on the show.

SummerSlam 2022 turned out to be highly eventful for Lynch. She unsuccesfully competed for the RAW Women's Title against Bianca Belair and then turned face. However, after her match, a photo emerged showing her being escorted out by WWE staff. This led to speculation that she may have suffered an injury.

On the latest episode of the red brand, she was assaulted by Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky to seemingly write her off TV for a while. Following a heartfelt promo from Lynch and the announcement of her departure, she was attacked by The Role Model and her friends.

The battle for CONTROL has begun!@itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota and @shirai_io attack the injured shoulder of @BeckyLynchWWE backstage!#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/ZpGpO7kQ1T

WWE officially confirmed on Twitter that the attack aggravated her injury and that Becky Lynch is expected to be out for "several months." The promotion announced that the attack from Sky, Kai, and Bayley exacerbated her injury after she had already suffered a separated shoulder.

After suffering a separated shoulder at #SummerSlam, @BeckyLynchWWE’s injury was further exacerbated after an attack from @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, and IYO SKY earlier tonight on #WWERaw. As a result, @BeckyLynchWWE is expected to be out for several months. https://t.co/eaWeubYqso

This is undoubtedly a massive blow to the RAW Women's division. Following the time frame provided by WWE for the injury, it remains to be seen when she will be back in the mix.

What do you make of Becky Lynch's injury? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
