Becky Lynch has major character change after losing at SummerSlam 2022

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch underwent a character change to turn face at SummerSlam 2022.

When Lynch returned to WWE last year at SummerSlam 2021, fans were shocked when she suddenly turned heel. She defeated Belair for her SmackDown Women's Title in 26 seconds. Less than a year later, she faced The EST of WWE for the RAW Women's Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The opening match of SummerSlam 2022 saw Bianca Belair retain the RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch in yet another classic.

Post-match, Big Time Becks was dejected but offered her hand in respect to the champion in a moment of sportsmanship. Although reluctant at first, Belair shook her hand and the two long-time rivals embraced, seemingly confirming the end of their feud and hinting at a face turn for Becky Lynch.

What was hinted at first turned out to be a confirmed face turn as former women's champion Bayley returned alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (Io Shirai) in what seems to be a newly-formed faction. Bianca Belair stood alone against the three members until Lynch took her side to cement her character change.

Bayley and her two new faction members then left the scene.

