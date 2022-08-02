The Usos defeat former champions on RAW; Dominik gets hit by WWE Hall of Famer

The Usos put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Rey and Dominik Mysterio on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

They successfully defended the titles against The Street Profits at SummerSlam last Saturday with Jeff Jarrett as the Special Guest Referee. The Mysterios were also victorious at The Biggest Party of the Summer, beating The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a No-Disqualification match.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a surprise return during the bout and came to the aid of Rey and Dominik. On this week's RAW, The Rated R Superstar said he's going to end The Judgment Day, the group he created.

The Usos retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships after hitting Dominik with the 1-D to win the match via pinfall. Both teams had an enthralling match before Jimmy and Jey managed to get the better of the father-son duo.

The Mysterios were attacked by The Judgment Day after the match, and Edge came out to assist them.

He accidentally hit Dominik with a spear after Rhea Ripley pushed the latter into Balor. The medical staff attended to him in the ring while Edge chased off Balor and Priest.

