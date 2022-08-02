Logan Paul appears during superstar's entrance on WWE RAW

Logan Paul appeared during the entrance of his rival and former partner, The Miz, on this week's WWE RAW.

The Miz faced off against AJ Styles and Mustafa Ali in a triple threat match on the red brand. It was the first of two triple threat matches on the card, with the end goal of finding a number one contender for Bobby Lashley's United States Title. Styles was the first to enter, followed by Mustafa Ali, and finally, The Miz made the walk to the ring.

As the A-Lister readied himself for the match and stood opposite his opponents, Logan Paul appeared on our screens. Paul talked about SummerSlam and about his new deal with WWE.

The YouTube star announced that he had called WWE Executives and signed a "multi-year, multi-show" deal with the promotion. He then thanked the company for giving him the opportunity to be part of their 'Universe.'

It was also announced on RAW that WWE's new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, Triple H would appear on the next episode of Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

It will be interesting to see who Logan Paul will face next in WWE and when he will make another appearance.

