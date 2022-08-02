Seth Rollins defeats popular star who The Rock called a "future World Champion"

Seth Rollins came out on RAW this week to take shots at his rival Riddle and the injury that he sustained. Following the brawl that they had at SummerSlam, Riddle was presumed to be in worse condition.

The 4-time world champion Rollins now appears to be without a rival for the time being. However, The Visionary seems to possibly already have some other plans brewing.

Seth Rollins was confronted by The Street Profits on the latest episode of RAW. The duo were coming off a defeat at SummerSlam 2022 against The Usos. Rollins didn't allow the former champions to complete their entrance and the "cup rain". He instead took shots at them for their defeat at SummerSlam. Rollins would proceed to face Montez Ford -- a popular star who The Rock called a future world champion on Instagram back in February earlier this year.

It was a close contest that Ford nearly won. However, Rollins' experience proved to be valuable as he would dispatch the former champion with The Stomp.

It should be noted that Seth Rollins made sure to tell The Street Profits to break up, something that might be teased increasingly over time.

Would you like to see Montez Ford or Angelo Dawkins branch out as a singles star going forward? Sound off in the comments section below!

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far