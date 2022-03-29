"I did cry a little bit" - Montez Ford on The Rock's heartfelt message to him

WWE RAW star Montez Ford has revealed that he became emotional after seeing The Rock's message to him on Instagram.

The People's Champion was responding to The Street Profits member's comments about his love for him. Ford has been vocal about his desire to share the ring with The Rock, referring to the Fast and Furious star on multiple occasions as his dream opponent.

During his recent appearance on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Montez Ford said he cried a little bit when he read the heartfelt post.

“I can't even put into words. But, I did cry a little bit. I ain't gonna lie, you know? Cause it was a big, it was big for me man. It's just cool to see your heroes recognize you and say like, ‘Hey man, I see you man.’ And I appreciate that. I still do, like, to this day. Because like I said, I’ve been through a lot of stuff in my life. And Rock has been there, in his own way, just him being himself. He's been there and helped me to be who I am today and inspired me to who I am today. The successes, everything," said Ford.

Montez Ford on creating special moments like The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 19

Larger than life personalities like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock have been an influence on many people, and there were heroes to many fans growing up. They have created countless special moments in WWE that fans will always remember.

Montez Ford shared that wrestlers strive to succeed and create special moments, as they all want to put on a good show.

“We’re basically like a bitter family. Like we all love each other, but all of us still want to be champion and everybody wants to be the best. And I think that's what just makes the hunger and competitiveness and everything so well rounded and we create these special moments. Cause everybody just wants to do well and go out there and just have bangers, man. Like when you have so many people around you that have that mentality, you have no choice but to go out there and create these moments. So, it's cool, man. It's cool," said Ford.

Montez Ford facing The Rock would have a huge impact on his career, though it's very unlikely that the bout will ever happen. However, never say never when it comes to WWE.

