13-time champion teases coming after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continues to have a target on his back as his former Shield brother turned arch-rival Seth Rollins has teased coming after his titles once again.

Seth Rollins appeared on Monday Night RAW tonight to address his brutal beatdown of Riddle at SummerSlam last Saturday. He then claimed that with Riddle out of the picture, he can turn his attention to The Tribal Chief.

"Now that Riddle is out of the picture, I can turn my attention to Roman Reigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship," said Seth Rollins.

However, Rollins was immediately interrupted by the Street Profits, who took some major shots at him, even bringing up him losing to Cody Rhodes at Hell in a Cell Rollins. He then faced Montez Ford in an incredible match and defeated him.

As for Roman Reigns, he defeated Brock Lesnar in a brutal Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam to retain his titles. He is now set to defend his crown against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom on September 3, 2022.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins faced each other earlier this year at the WWE Royal Rumble. Rollins played some major mind games with The Tribal Chief, who ended up losing the match by disqualification.

The two former Shield brothers definitely have unfinished business and fans are excited to see them feud again.

Do you think Seth Rollins could be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief?

