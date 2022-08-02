Edge threatens to "end" WWE faction on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to Monday Night RAW to deliver a promo and warn his former faction, The Judgment Day.

The Ultimate Opportunist made his first appearance on RAW since being taken out by the trio of Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor a few weeks ago. After weeks away from WWE programming, the 11-time world champion made his return at SummerSlam 2022 during a No Disqualification match between The Mysterios and The Judgment Day.

Edge returned to RAW this week and made it clear that he is going after The Judgment Day. He said that a little bit of power got to the heads of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, who thought that they learned everything they needed to from him. He also apologized to the fans for being an "a***le."

The end of his promo saw him vow to take out The Judgment Day and "end" them. He also stated that he would "kill what he created."

Although Balor, Priest, and Ripley were nowhere to be seen during Edge's promo, it can be expected that the group will reply to the Hall of Famer's statements.

What did you make of The Rated R Superstar's promo on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far