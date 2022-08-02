Bobby Lashley's next opponent for the United States Championship revealed on WWE RAW

The next challenger for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship was determined during tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

There were two Triple Threat matches during tonight's show, with the winners battling in a singles match to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship.

AJ Styles defeated The Miz and Mustafa Ali in the first Triple Threat match on tonight's show.

Ciampa later competed against Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat match. The former NXT Champion won after connecting with the Fairytale Ending on Chad Gable.

Later in the night, AJ Styles squared off against Ciampa to determine Bobby Lashley's next opponent for the United States Title. Styles favored his arm as he made his way to the ring for the match.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T joined the commentary table to call the action, and The Miz was also there at ringside.

The Phenomenal One dominated the action early and trash-talked with The Miz. Styles hit the Styles Clash close to the ropes and went for the cover, but The Miz put Ciampa's boot on the bottom rope, and the referee didn't see it. The Blackheart capitalized and threw Styles into the timekeeper's area.

The Miz held The Phenomenal One's leg behind the barricade. but Styles escaped to make it into the ring before the referee's ten count. Ciampa connected with a knee strike and followed it up with the Fairytale Ending for the pinfall victory.

With the win, Ciampa earned a match against Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship next week on WWE RAW.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley was interviewed backstage after the match. The All Mighty noted that Ciampa is dangerous, especially with The Miz in his corner. He vowed to beat The Blackheart next week and get him in the Hurt Lock during the title match.

