Bayley's faction attacks former Royal Rumble and 8-time champion on RAW 

The new faction is making statement after statement
Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 02, 2022 08:03 AM IST

Bayley has been making a statement since SummerSlam 2022. A lot has happened in the two appearances that she has made (SummerSlam and RAW)

On the latest episode of RAW, the former SmackDown Women's Champion and her faction members have been the focal point. Not only did they take out Becky Lynch, but they assaulted two more top stars.

@itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota and @shirai_io are ready to take CONTROL!

The attack on Becky Lynch was perhaps the most devastating. As a result of the assault in the opening segment, Becky Lynch's shoulder injury was aggravated and WWE revealed on Twitter that she will be out for "several months".

On RAW, there was a match between former Royal Rumble winner Asuka and 8-time Champion Alexa Bliss. It was short-lived as Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky came out and assaulted them to abruptly end the match. It was yet another statement that was made.

@itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota and @shirai_io attack Asuka and Alexa Bliss!
Ultimately, the objective of the match was to set up a match between RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and former NXT Women's Champion Io Sky. During the match between Belair and Sky, Asuka and Alexa Bliss would return to even the odds. Unfortunately, chaos broke out in the ring, resulting in a no contest.

Who do you think Bayley's faction will target next? Sound off in the comments section below.

