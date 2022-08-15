3 WWE Superstars who could replace Swerve Strickland in Hit Row

Hit Row returned to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown with a great reaction. The trio of Top Dolla, B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis are the latest in a wave of released superstars to be brought back into the fold after Vince McMahon's retirement. The group, of course, are missing a key former stable member, AEW's Swerve Strickland, formerly known in WWE as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

The former NXT standout served as the de facto group leader, and at the time of their release, was the stable member that showed most singles potential. With Strickland now a tag team champion along with Keith Lee in the land of the Elite, it's unlikely that he will reprise his role in Hit Row any time soon. This presents an opportunity to use another star in his spot. This would boost the group's star power and set up a potential leadership struggle angle should Strickland ever return to WWE.

Here are three stars that could take Swerve's place in Hit Row:

#3: Ashante "Thee" Adonis

Let's begin with the simplest move: promoting from within. After their surprising WWE return, the "OG 3" of Hit Row stressed on social media that they are equals. They rejected claims that Strickland was their leader or that he needed to be replaced in that role. This was reinforced by the fact that Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla operated as a tag team with B-Fab in their corner.

Should the creative team decide to move the stable out of the tag team division, Adonis could shine as a singles star. He could pursue a singles career by using his 330-pound teammates as bodyguards. If executed correctly, this has the potential to create a new singles star and raise the group's standing on the roster.

#2: WWE's resident superhero Ricochet could lend Hit Row some main roster pedigree

The Human Highlight Reel can soar even higher with a boost from Hit Row

Ricochet's time on the WWE main roster has been a bag of mixed fortunes. Despite becoming the first man to win a mid-card grand slam (North American, Intercontinental and US titles), he has been somewhat underutilized. Hit Row could be the rocket that propels the Human Highlight reel to the top.

Ricochet has more main roster experience than all three members of the faction combined. Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-Fab, however, possess more gifts of gab than the One and Only. Hit Row also has the benefit of the "Fresh Factor" which could help the former Intercontinental champion reboot his character.

#1: NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes... down the road

Carmelo Hayes is arguably the most main roster ready star in WWE NXT 2.0. The North American champion has one of the best blends of presentation, in-ring skillset, and mic skills on the rainbow brand. With Trick Williams in his corner, Hayes has excelled both as a singles champion and occasional tag team competitor.

"The A Champ" has also transcended a similar model to that with which Strickland found success in the black and gold NXT era. Hayes and Williams have shown a similar mastery of representing the youthful African-American culture to Hit Row. Should the creative choose to draft Hayes to the main roster and form a super faction, the North American champion's transition would be seamless.

What's more, he would be an incredible addition to the stable.

