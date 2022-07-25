14-time World Champion confirmed as new WWE head of creative after Vince McMahon retires 

WWE has announced that Triple H is set to take charge of the company's creative department following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Despite recent reports suggesting that the company's senior vice president Bruce Prichard was likely to be given the role, WWE has confirmed that the King of Kings will now take over the creative reigns of the company.

Earlier today, WWE released a statement confirming Paul 'Triple H' Levesque's new job title.

"WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties." H/T WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp WWE have confirmed to Fightful and clarified that Triple H specifically is heading up the creative within the company WWE have confirmed to Fightful and clarified that Triple H specifically is heading up the creative within the company https://t.co/ZkN21giQls

The Game has plenty of experience as a showrunner from his days as the creative director for WWE's third brand NXT.

Possible reason for Vince McMahon's retirement

In what came as a shock to the wrestling world, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE last week.

Many are speculating that the reason why McMahon retired so abruptly was due to the recent allegations published by the Wall Street Journal. They claimed that the former WWE Chairman sent hush money to a former employee of his to brush their affair under the carpet.

According to recent reports, Wade Keller of PWTorch said that McMahon wanted to stick around for a bit longer before giving up his creative power.

"Vince through outside forces is feeling forced out, he didn't want to retire. He would have loved to have probably stuck around till Monday for Raw at MSG. That shows the timing of this wasn't perfect for him to not even make it to Monday to have one less show in MSG." H/T WrestlingNews.co

PWTorch VIP Updates @pwtorchvip VIP ALERT - Everything with Rich & Wade: Instant reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, what likely will change, Tony Khan’s reaction and potential impact on AEW good and bad, Lesnar walking out when he heard the news, more: vip.pwtorch.com/2022/07/22/vip… VIP ALERT - Everything with Rich & Wade: Instant reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, what likely will change, Tony Khan’s reaction and potential impact on AEW good and bad, Lesnar walking out when he heard the news, more: vip.pwtorch.com/2022/07/22/vip… https://t.co/zzVSNhQojT

In what has been a hectic couple of weeks for the McMahon family, this week will mark the first time this century where no WWE programming is under the creative control of Vince.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's retirement? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far