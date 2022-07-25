Vince McMahon's retirement has reportedly led to WWE appointing a new head of creative

According to reports, Bruce Prichard has replaced Vince McMahon as the head of creative in WWE.

Last week, the former WWE Chairman shocked the world as he announced his retirement from the company after more than 50 years in the business. McMahon's announcement led to many questioning who would potentially replace him as the promotion's creative director.

Recent reports from Ringside News suggest that WWE's current Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard will take over the 77-year-old's role.

"We've had a lot of questions about who will be the final decider for WWE creative now that Vince McMahon is out. This answer might concern some, but others will be interested too. We have confirmed that "Bruce Prichard is, in theory, by title, head of creative." (H/T Ringside News)

Despite McMahon's incredible business acumen, some fans have been hoping for a creative shift in the company's creative process for many years now.

Booker T has his say on Vince McMahon's retirement

Following McMahon's aforementioned announcement, many of his former employees had their say on the news.

WWE legend Booker T stated on his podcast, Hall of Fame, that he was surprised that the former CEO decided to step away from the business.

"I didn't see it coming. I thought Vince was gonna run until at least 80. It's almost like [when] wrestlers wanna have that 20-year run. Bosses, you know, they wanna have that 80-year run... I can publicly say thanks to Vince McMahon. I say thank you, just for taking care of me and giving me a job, you know, taking care of my family."

He praised McMahon for his influence on the former's career:

"Putting me in a good position, always putting me in a good light. Always treating me with respect... And what he gave to this business, so many people are gonna have memories forevermore." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Tonight will be the very first edition of Monday Night RAW without the administration of Vince McMahon. It will be interesting to see if his absence leads to significant changes to the promotion's product.

What are your thoughts on the former WWE Chairman's decision to retire? Let us know in the comments section below.

