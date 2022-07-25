"I didn't see it coming" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Vince McMahon's retirement

WWE legend Booker T has shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon stepping away from the wrestling business.

The former Chairman and CEO took to Twitter last Friday to announce his retirement at the age of 77. Wrestlers, veterans and fans from all over the globe took to social media to react to the surprising news.

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he wasn't expecting Vince McMahon to retire so soon, but he thanked the latter for giving him a place in the company.

"I didn't see it coming. I thought Vince was gonna run until at least 80. It's almost like [when] wrestlers wanna have that 20-year run. Bosses, you know, they wanna have that 80-year run... I can publicly say thanks to Vince McMahon. I say thank you, just for taking care of me and giving me a job, you know, taking care of my family. Putting me in a good position, always putting me in a good light. Always treating me with respect... And what he gave to this business, so many people are gonna have memories forevermore," said Booker. (4:04-6:03)

Booker T is hopeful that Vince McMahon is celebrating his retirement

After purchasing the company from his father in the 80s, Vince turned WWE into the global juggernaut that it is today. He created major events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, as well as stars such as The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Booker T further stated that he's aware that many people are glad that the former WWE Champion has retired, and he hopes that he is also enjoying his retirement.

"And I know there's a lot of hate out there, people celebrating Vince McMahon's retirement. And I'm hoping he's celebrating his retirement as well. And really saying, 'man, look what I created. I built that with these two hands right here.' The question is, what's gonna happen without Vince? That's the real question right there." (4:04-6:32)

Mr. McMahon will undoubtedly go down as one of the most important figures in the history of professional wrestling. He's also considered by many to be the greatest heel of all time.

