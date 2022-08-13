Hit Row returns on WWE SmackDown

Hit Row made their shocking return on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab started their WWE careers in the developmental brand in 2020. They were then called up to the main roster in 2021, but their time on SmackDown didn't last long after they were released in November of the same year.

In a shocking turn of events, Hit Row made their return and won their first tag team match against Brandon Scott and Trevor Urban. After their successful match, they made their intentions known by sending out a vicious warning to the roster.

The match started with Top Dolla and Brandon Scott, with the former NXT Superstar making sure he started things dominantly by striking his opponent with a shoulder tackle that sent him down.

He tossed Scott to the turnbuckle before tagging in Ashante, who continued to dominate Brandon while B-Fab cheered from ringside. Top Dolla tagged himself back in and doubled team their opponent.

Dolla showed his strengths by lifting up their two opponents. The bout didn't last long as Hit Row delivered a dropkick combination to officially end the match.

After the match, B-Fab took the mic and reintroduced the team and made sure the locker room knew who they were going up against. Another one of their members, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, wasn't in attendance since he is now with AEW.

Edited by Neda Ali