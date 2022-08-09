"PAPA H JUST HIT ANOTHER HOMERUN!"- Twitter explodes after Dexter Lumis' WWE return

Dexter Lumis' return on tonight's edition of RAW has taken the WWE Universe by storm.

In April 2022, Lumis was released by WWE following his memorable run in NXT. Fans were disappointed as many were hopeful that he would do well for himself on the main roster in the near future.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Lumis made his shocking return to WWE right after the main event which featured AJ Styles and The Miz. Lumis caught Styles' attention, but was quickly taken away by security personnel.

Wrestling Twitter seemed incredibly thrilled and reacted accordingly. Check out some of the most notable reactions to Lumis' return:

Dexter Lumis wasn't originally on the WWE release list

Shortly after being let go earlier this year, Dexter Lumis shared an interesting video on social media. In the clip, he was staring at a portrait of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

As per reports that came out after Lumis' release, he wasn't originally on WWE's release list.

"I got the list of, it was like ten names or whatever, and then a few hours later, there were ten names that came out that had been cut. I don’t know why I thought about doing it, but I decided I was going to match them up... In fact, the list that I received did not have Dexter Lumis, but it had another name who I’m not going to mention, who was listed as being cut, and then they weren’t cut. So, the point of all of this is, these blokes have no idea what’s going on," Brian Alvarez said.

Lumis appeared on the National Wrestling Alliance in June at Alwayz Ready. This stint didn't last long, though, and he's back on WWE TV. His WWE return came as a massive surprise to fans who had lost all hope of seeing him again on WWE TV.

Now that Lumis is back in WWE, one wonders what head of creative Triple H has in store for him. Will he be pushed as a force to be reckoned with on the main roster, or will fans see Lumis and Indi Hartwell back together?

Share your reactions to Dexter Lumis' return on tonight's RAW!

