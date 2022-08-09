[WATCH] Mystery visitor hijacks final moments of WWE RAW, AJ Styles and fans react 

This week's WWE RAW ended with a cliffhanger after an entertaining match featuring AJ Styles and The Miz.
An altercation earlier in the night led to a No-Disqualification match being booked between The Phenomenal One and the A-Lister. Despite Ciampa's interference, AJ Styles picked up the victory, but all the attention was directed towards an apparent scuffle in the crowd.
Security was seen trying to stop a man in a black hoodie from jumping the barricade. The crowd screamed, thinking it was Johnny Gargano, but the man appeared to be Dexter Lumis.
The commentary referred to him by name as the crowd caught a glimpse of his face. Styles looked confused and the show ended immediately.
WWE fans and Superstars were equally surprised, except Indi Hartwell who posted a Thumbs up emoji.
Dexter Lumis was released from the company earlier this year citing budget cuts. His return on tonight's show has added another name to a list of previously-released superstars who returned after Triple H took over as the Head of Creative.
Interestingly, a car crashed in the background while Kevin Owens was being interviewed backstage in a previous segment of the show. Security was running with an urgency throughout the show. Subtle details have hinted at a long-term booking, and it will be interesting to learn more about Lumis' intentions on WWE RAW next week.
