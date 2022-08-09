[WATCH] Mystery visitor hijacks final moments of WWE RAW, AJ Styles and fans react 

This week's WWE RAW ended with a cliffhanger after an entertaining match featuring AJ Styles and The Miz.

An altercation earlier in the night led to a No-Disqualification match being booked between The Phenomenal One and the A-Lister. Despite Ciampa's interference, AJ Styles picked up the victory, but all the attention was directed towards an apparent scuffle in the crowd.

Security was seen trying to stop a man in a black hoodie from jumping the barricade. The crowd screamed, thinking it was Johnny Gargano, but the man appeared to be Dexter Lumis.

The commentary referred to him by name as the crowd caught a glimpse of his face. Styles looked confused and the show ended immediately.

WWE fans and Superstars were equally surprised, except Indi Hartwell who posted a Thumbs up emoji.

Winter ❄ @Rated_P1 I think that rivalry between them.would be very fun. I wonder if Dexter Lumis will be involved in a storyline with AJ Styles since it seems to me as if he was watching AJ or something. Idk.I think that rivalry between them.would be very fun. #WWERaw I wonder if Dexter Lumis will be involved in a storyline with AJ Styles since it seems to me as if he was watching AJ or something. Idk. 😭 I think that rivalry between them.would be very fun. #WWERaw

Adam Bernard @AdamsWorldBlog



Can't wait to see Dexter Lumis causing havoc on twitter.com/Fiend4FolIows/… Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows



A unique way to debut someone and a cool cliffhanger.



Good shit. Dexter Lumis is back in WWE, I thought it was a fan at first tbh.A unique way to debut someone and a cool cliffhanger.Good shit. Dexter Lumis is back in WWE, I thought it was a fan at first tbh. 😂A unique way to debut someone and a cool cliffhanger. Good shit. https://t.co/qZWy5XXpKd They did a great job of making this seem like security was apprehending a fan.Can't wait to see Dexter Lumis causing havoc on #WWERaw They did a great job of making this seem like security was apprehending a fan.Can't wait to see Dexter Lumis causing havoc on #WWERaw! twitter.com/Fiend4FolIows/…

Dexter Lumis was released from the company earlier this year citing budget cuts. His return on tonight's show has added another name to a list of previously-released superstars who returned after Triple H took over as the Head of Creative.

Interestingly, a car crashed in the background while Kevin Owens was being interviewed backstage in a previous segment of the show. Security was running with an urgency throughout the show. Subtle details have hinted at a long-term booking, and it will be interesting to learn more about Lumis' intentions on WWE RAW next week.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria