Released WWE Superstar shares an interesting video on Twitter, tags Vince McMahon

Dexter Lumis shared a tweet in which he posed with a portrait of Vince McMahon, shortly after his WWE release.

The former NXT star was one of several performers that WWE released earlier today.

Dexter Lumis took to Twitter to share quite an interesting video. In the clip, he was staring at a portrait of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He then looked at the camera and gave a thumbs up.

Lumis tagged McMahon, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and WWE's official Twitter handles in his tweet as well and added a "thumbs up" emoji. He finished off the tweet by adding his email address for future bookings.

Vince McMahon has received criticism for WWE's releases in the past

WWE has let go of a long list of wrestlers over the past two years or so. These mass releases usually come shortly after WrestleMania. The latest cuts included the likes of Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Harland, and Persia Pirotta.

Harland was once dubbed the next Brock Lesnar by many fans. He even received praise from Paul Heyman on Twitter. Unfortunately, his WWE run didn't last long.

Over the past two years, McMahon has been criticized for his promotion's layoffs. In late 2021, former WWE Superstar Virgil took a shot at the WWE Chairman for releasing talents in batches. He bluntly stated that McMahon "has lost it."

Dexter Lumis was one of the most intriguing characters on WWE TV in recent memory. He was involved in a romantic angle with Indi Hartwell on NXT for months on end. In August 2021, Hartwell proposed to Lumis. On the September 14 episode of NXT, the lovebirds got hitched right in the middle of the ring.

It remains to be seen what's next for Lumis now that he's no longer a WWE Superstar. Did you enjoy his run in WWE?

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Anirudh