"Vinny has lost it" – Ex-WWE star slams Vince McMahon over latest releases

Virgil didn't mince words while bashing Vince McMahon after WWE's latest string of releases.

WWE has been releasing talent left and right for a while now. Over 80 WWE talents have been released in 2021 itself. The WWE Universe, as well as several pro-wrestling personalities, are upset over WWE's treatment of its talent.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful has learned that WWE have released John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker. Fightful has learned that WWE have released John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.

Virgil took to Instagram after WWE's latest round of releases and slammed McMahon in a heated rant. You can check out the post HERE.

"Between the sheets is where the dirt lays. Not saying much but the truth here. Vinny has lost it. He literally does whatever he wants with no structure. Trips has ideas and half way they cut the motor. People's dreams get shattered, or maybe they get ignited. Depends. For me, I have been through the ringer, used abused and amused for others to benefit. Hey man my gig was good but looking back if I wasnt hustling to survive I would be treated like dog s**t to this day. Time to play your own game. Enough with the glass ceiling, the measuring stick, or the powers that be. Everyone needs to crush beef the way I do. Like a God."

Some of the most recent talents released by WWE include John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Ashante "Thee" Adonis), Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.

Before this, just a few weeks ago, WWE had released performers like Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudreaux, and Nia Jax.

Many share Virgil's sentiments about Vince McMahon

Over the years, several wrestlers have opened up about Vince McMahon. While most praise the WWE Chairman, others bash him for being out of touch. McMahon himself admitted being out of touch with today's wrestling fans after watching a certain cinematic presentation.

The Ultimate Deletion Match between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt in early 2018 received quite a strange response from Vince McMahon. The boss stated he simply doesn't get the appeal, and added he's "truly out of touch" if the contest does good numbers.

What do you think? Do you agree with Virgil's opinion on Vince McMahon? Has Vince lost touch with today's wrestling and what fans want?

