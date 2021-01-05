Parker Boudreaux reacts to Paul Heyman's tweet praising him

American football player Parker Boudreaux recently reacted to being endorsed by Paul Heyman on Twitter.

While talking with Lucha Libre Online, Parker Boudreaux discussed a string of topics and was asked about the latest tweet that Paul Heyman put endorsing him. Here's what Boudreaux said in response:

Paul Heyman is the man. Always will be. #PaulHeymanGuy

Does Paul Heyman see shades of Brock Lesnar in Parker Boudreaux?

Parker Boudreaux's Twitter and Instagram handles describe him as 'The Next Big Thing', a moniker that was given to Brock Lesnar when he made his WWE main roster debut, back in 2002. Parker Boudreaux is affiliated with UCF Knights and boasts an incredible physique.

Leanest I’ve ever been #312 😙.. pic.twitter.com/cYQ9aUQWYO — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) December 13, 2020

His physique, and resemblance to Brock Lesnar, has turned him into an overnight star in the pro wrestling world, to the point that Paul Heyman himself endorsed him on Twitter. Heyman had responded to a tweet posted by Parker Boudreaux and hinted that Boudreaux's future is bright. He added that fans should save his tweet for historical reference in the future. Boudreaux himself hasn't shied away from admitting that he does have a strong resemblance to Brock Lesnar but added that he wants to create his own identity in the world of pro wrestling.

His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler.



Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

Only time will tell if Parker Boudreaux manages to succeed in the pro wrestling industry. He certainly has the look that one needs to stand apart in the ring. Looking at how Paul Heyman himself went out of his way to endorse Parker Boudreaux, it looks like we will be seeing more of him in the future.