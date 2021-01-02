Paul Heyman reacts to 22-year-old 'Next Big Thing' on Twitter

Paul Heyman has just put over an American football player named Parker Boudreaux on his official Twitter handle.

Parker Boudreaux is an American football star, who claims to be 'The Next Big Thing' on his official Twitter and Instagram bios. He recently put up a picture on his Twitter, where he can be seen showing off his impressive physique, and the tweet garnered a response from none other than Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman told fans to save his tweet for reference in the future. Heyman stated in his tweet that Boudreaux's tweet isn't a prediction, but a spoiler. Check out the tweet below:

His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler.



Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

Paul Heyman seems to be very high on this football star

One look at Parker Boudreaux is enough to remind fans of one of the biggest Superstars in WWE history: Brock Lesnar. Boudreaux is an offensive lineman for UCF Knights. He possesses incredible strength and has a slight resemblance to Brock Lesnar. Heyman's tweet was bombarded with comments from fans, with many comparing Boudreaux's looks to Brock Lesnar's, back when The Beast was a rookie in WWE.

Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster debut in the spring of 2002 and quickly established himself as a legit monster. He was dubbed 'The Next Big Thing' upon his arrival, and Boudreaux is using the same moniker to describe himself on his social media handles.

Getting promoted on Twitter by someone like Paul Heyman is an indication that Boudreaux is certainly worth noticing. What are your thoughts on Boudreaux?